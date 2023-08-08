LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech running back, Tahj Brooks is set to host the inaugural Strikes For Kids Lubbock Bowling Classic on Monday, October 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Main Event, said a press release.

The cost of up to six bowlers per lane would be $225. Participants can register two lanes that would fit up to twelve bowlers for $435. Registration would include two hours of bowling, a large pizza per lane, a large pitcher of soda per lane, an unlimited arcade game card, an event shirt and a group photo with Tahj Brooks, said the press release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit 100 children from a Lubbock youth organization, providing them with a memorable outing and toys, the press release said. The children will attend the event and have the opportunity to play in the gaming area, eat food as well as receive toys from the toy drive. The event gives supporters and sponsors a chance to see directly where their donations are going as well as the children’s reaction to the surprises.

During the event, Brooks would go lane to lane with photographers taking group photos and interacting with participants, said the press release.

For companies who wish to be a tax-deductible sponsorship, reach out to (559) 241-4412 or jallen@strikes4kids.org. More details about the event are available here.