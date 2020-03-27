‘Take coronavirus seriously’: Paramedics hit streets of Tijuana with sobering message

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Dozens of paramedic units have been rolling through the streets of Tijuana imploring people to listen to the warnings about the coronavirus.
A few days ago, the city and state of Baja California went into a lockdown asking people to avoid public places such as bars, churches, funeral homes and many other gathering sites as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
But it appears many people south of the border are refusing to stay home and continue to venture outdoors as usual.
As a way to stem this pattern, paramedics created a caravan and rolled through streets blasting messages from their loudspeakers telling people to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings.
“We noticed people don’t care. … We care, we care about the people, we’re fighting for the people,” Tijuana paramedic Mario Montes said.
Overall, there have been 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Baja California and 10 in the Tijuana area.
Other first responders, including private ambulance operators in Tijuana, have staged similar caravans in recent days.
