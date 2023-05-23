LUBBOCK, Texas – The Talkington School for Young Women Leaders in Lubbock ranked 18 in Texas high schools according to a U.S. News & World Report.

Additionally, Talkington ranked high in other categories. The school ranked first in LISD schools and Lubbock metro area high schools. Talkington was ranked 126 in schools nationally and 30 in magnet high schools, said the report.

Every student at Talkington took at least one AP Exam, while 79% of them passed at least one AP exam, said the report. The school had a 98% science proficiency, 96% reading proficiency and 75% mathematics proficiency.

Talkington has 65.5% minority enrollment. Of their student body, 48% of them are economically disadvantaged and qualify for the free lunch program, said the report. Talkington has a 100% graduation rate, according to the report.

Ranking factors are based on college readiness index rate, college curriculum breadth index rank, state assessment proficiency rank, state assessment performance rank and graduation rate rank.