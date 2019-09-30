Target to host free ‘PAW Patrol’ themed trick-or-treat event for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas – Target will be hosting a free “PAW Patrol”-themed trick-or-treat event just in time for Halloween!

The event will happen Saturday October 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations.

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat through the store and watch a new, never before seen episode of “PAW Patrol.”

There will also be giveaways, according to the Target website.

So, dress your kids up as their favorite “PAW Patrol” character and be ready for some trick-or-treat fun!

KRON contributed to this article.