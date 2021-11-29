(NEXSTAR) It’s a holiday extravaganza of music, comedy, and dance— kicking off the Christmas holiday season, and one of stars of CW’s hit show “All American”, put it all together.

Hollywood super star Taye Diggs is hosting the special called “The Black Pack: We Three Kings”! He along with Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger star in show that honors the enduring talent of the icon “rat pack”, and celebrates the camaraderie of the trio during the holiday season.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with the star about the special by checking out the entire interview below. You can also hear more about CW’s “All American” and Diggs new book, which will be out in 2022.