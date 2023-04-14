LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the March winners of the eleventh annual Teachers on the Rise program.

The winners from March are Veronica Cuevas of Chris Harwell Elementary (Lubbock Independent School District), Perisseia Woodruff of Rise Academy (Lubbock Charter School), and Kevin Graham of New Deal High School (New Deal ISD).

The program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining how their teachers have gone above and beyond their duties and why they deserve special recognition.

Winning teachers receive $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominated a winning teacher receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher click here.