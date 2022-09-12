CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reported a 17-year-old male shot and killed two armed men that attempted to force entry into his home Friday night.

According to officials, Friday night in Channelview, at the 1600 block of First Street, three adult males attempted to force entry into a home. The males were armed and wearing masks.

The Sheriff’s office said the home was occupied by an adult female, 12-year-old male and two 17-year-old males.

Officers said one of the 17-year-old male occupants retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects. Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene. The third suspect fled in a dark colored, 4-door sedan according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100