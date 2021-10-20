Teen held in officer’s death says he wanted to kill himself

The dignified transfer of the remains of slain Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino takes place at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday Oct. 18, 2021. Chirino was killed during a late-night altercation with a teenage suspect and died at the hospital. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A teenager held in the killing of a South Florida police officer has a lengthy criminal record.

His arrest report says 18-year-old Jasen Banegas told police he was trying to kill himself to avoid returning to jail.

Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino confronted Banegas after getting a call about a man breaking into cars.

The report says the two men scuffled and then Banegas pulled out a stolen semi-automatic handgun and shot Chirino.

Another officer arrived and arrested Banegas.

The teen is being held without bond on a first degree murder charge.