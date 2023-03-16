LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hobbs Municipal Court will temporarily relocate to 301 N. Dalmont for renovations, including security updates.

According to a press release, The municipal court temporary location will open March 1. Renovations will last about six to twelve weeks.

The court will still operate during regular hours, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. During this temporary move, all phone numbers and emails will remain the same.

Municipal Court Clerk Shannon Carter-Arguello stated, “This will place us in a better position to serve citizens as well as provide a safer environment for our staff and citizens. We are grateful to all involved in this endeavor, including City leadership for the resources and funds to make it happen.”