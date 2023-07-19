LUBBOCK, Texas — The Terracon Foundation announced on Wednesday they awarded $50,000 tithe Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering Student Scholarship fund, said a press release. The award would be granted to a student with a specialization in Civil Engineering.

The press release said Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 175 locations in all 50 states. The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work.

“The Terracon Foundation works continuously to support higher education in the form of grants

for scholarships, fellowships and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering and

mathematics,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., Chair of the Terracon Foundation and Environmental

Assistant Service Line Director.

A check will be awarded to Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering on July 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Terracon office at 5847 50th Street.