LUBBOCK, Texas — Terry County Tractor Inc. management announced June 1 its support of the Lubbock County Expo Center as a Founding Sponsor, both financially and in equipment for the facility.

Terry County Tractor gifted a multitude of Kubota equipment to the site for use. Terry County Tractor did not disclose the specifics of monetary amounts in which they provided.

Randy Jordan, President of the LCEC Board, was equally humble in his acknowledgement of Terry County Tractor as a Founding Sponsor.

“Our greatest thanks go to the Melcher family and their team for making this announcement,” Jordan said.

According to the press release, the venue is expected to be complete by 2025.

Terry County Tractor is the second of multiple local Founding Sponsorships to make their announcement.

“We know this venue is so necessary to our community,” Shane Melcher, General Manager for Terry County Tractor, said. “And we look forward to others who join with us in seeing this great vision to its fruition.