Testimony on DNA evidence continues in Rodney Reed hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The state’s attorneys brought another witness to the stand from the DNA section of the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab to testify to DNA analysis and testing in the Rodney Reed case.

Attorneys for Reed and for the state have gathered before a judge in Bastrop County each day since last Monday, as the defense appeals Reed’s conviction in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

The defense is asking the judge to consider what they call new evidence in the case. They brought 18 witnesses — two of them considered experts — to support their claims. This week, the state began its case to support the original conviction and keep Reed on death row.

At the end of the day on Tuesday, a witness from the DPS crime lab testified to a DNA analysis she completed in 2014 on this case. She talked through each of the evidence samples from the original case — such as hair samples, vaginal and rectal swabs, as well as stains from Stites’ pants, underwear and a back brace. She told the court that DNA results “could not exclude” Rodney Reed as a match for many of the samples, meaning there was a link identified.

On Wednesday, the supervisor of the DNA section of the crime labs, Allison Heard, began her testimony about several different reports involving DNA testing in this case.

