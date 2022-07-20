COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Texas A&M University Police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson tells FOX 44 News that Smith was pulled on University Drive around 2:15 a.m. after he was caught speeding. Lt. Richardson says Smith failed to pass a standard field sobriety test, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

In addition, officers found a loaded pistol and a single, rolled joint in Smith’s vehicle while conducting a search.

Smith was booked into the Brazos County Jail, and is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.