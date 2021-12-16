Texas authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CENTRAL TEXAS– Authorities in Texas are searching for Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, who went missing from Waco Tuesday night.

Haylee Ann Morgan was described as 5’7” tall, 190 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes.

Haylee was last seen getting into an undescribed vehicle in the 2100 block of N 33rd Street in Waco on December 14, according to police.

Officials said she has ties to College Station and could be in Brazos County.

If she is seen do not approach, but call your local police.

(FOX44 contributed to this report.)