SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing 4-year-old girl in San Antonio died Wednesday after officers found her in an above ground swimming pool in a backyard.

According to San Antonio police, officers were dispatched at 8:05 p.m. to a residence at the 9100 block of Ocean Gate for a missing child. The caller told police that her 4-year-old family member had been missing for 30 minutes.

Officers arrived on scene and within 30 minutes, found the girl in her backyard in the pool. Officers began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that no charges have been made, as of Thursday morning, and the case remains under investigation.