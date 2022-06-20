BRIDGEPORT, Texas – A Texas church was completely burned down after a fire, but in the midst of all the rubble, a cross remained.

“A symbol that the building was just that, a building,” the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

While firefighters were inside the sanctuary of Balsora Baptist Church, the roof collapsed on them, according to the post.

The firefighters were then treated by EMS.

According to Boonsville-Balsora FD, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.