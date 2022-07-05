SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans.

Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of his hits include Beer, Bait and Ammo and The Lord Loves the Drinkin’ Man, about seeing one of their patients.

In a Facebook post, Fowler posted a picture and video of him and Mayah Zamora, who was seriously hurt in the Robb Elementry School shooting. The video shows the two singing Loose, Loud and Crazy then giving each other a fist bump.

Fowler posted she is in the hospital recovering from multiple wounds.

The family had plans to see Fowler in concert but was unable to attend due to the shooting.

“What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be. This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this,” Folwer wrote on his Facebook post.

Fowler posted a link to a GoFundMe. Click here to find it.