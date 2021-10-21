Texas DPS promotes National School Bus Safety

Texas– National School Bus Safety Week is is Oct. 18-22, and the Texas Department of Public Safety reminded everyone to prioritize school bus safety.

More troopers will be on the roads this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.

“Everything from the kids loading and unloading on the school bus to making sure motorists are observing all of the school bus locations,” Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Gregg Williams said.

Texas DPS said that school buses are the safest mode of travel for children to get to school.

According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, more than 25 million children ride the school bus every day.

(KTAL/KMSS and Donald Britton contributed to this report.)