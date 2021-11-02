Texas Emergency SNAP benefits extended for November

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Emergency SNAP benefits across the state of Texas will extend through November, according to the office of Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). More than $310 million in emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been set aside for the month of November, and according to the HHSC are expected to help over 1.5 million Texas households.

“Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state.”

“We are proud to be able to help Texans get nutritious food for their families and have peace of mind as they celebrate the holiday season together,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed the HHSC to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to people based on family size, and all households in the program are expected to receive at least $95 in emergency allotments. According to HHSC, this extra money should appear in recipients’ accounts by Nov. 30.

This extension was established, said the Governor’s Office, in addition to the benefits previously given since April 2020.

Those who need to apply for benefits such as SNAP and Medicaid can do so here, or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage benefits.