Texas family raising money to take 8-year-old son with terminal cancer to Disney World

HENDERSON, Texas– Hayden Bolling is an 8-year-old boy with a form of brain cancer.

When he was 3-years-old, he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Bolling was deemed in remission.

However, four years later Bolling’s cancer came back just a few months after his eighth birthday year in March.

“It is determined that less than 5 percent of children who are diagnosed with medulloblastoma run the risk of developing a secondary type of brain tumor and unfortunately, he ended up in the category,” said Samantha Bolling, Hayden’s mother.

Health officials say there is no real treatment or cure available for Hayden’s illness. In the meantime, his parents are working hard to keep him happy and as comfortable as possible.

“We’re taking him to Disney World and if we can afterwards, we’d take him to see Nickelodeon and see other Nick Junior friends that he also loves. Just to get him to see things that he recognizes, be happy, and see that big smile on his face”, said James Bolling, Hayden’s father.

“We are just kind of limited on our time, so we are just trying to make the best of it by just making sure that he’s happy and doesn’t feel any different or different from his normal anyway,” said Samantha.

The Bolling family has already raised $7,400 out of $10,000 on their GoFundMe page.

“It’s really overwhelming, but it’s something that we will never forget. Especially for him, and we are just thankful that everybody has come together,” added Samantha.

If Texas community is interested in helping out them achieve this goal, you can donate to their GoFundMe, here.

