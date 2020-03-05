Texas’ first official coronavirus case confirmed as more labs gain ability to test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a press conference on Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas’ first confirmed case of COVID-19.

During the conference, Abbott gave an update on the state’s abilities to provide quick turnaround for testing on the COVID-19 case, which was announced as a “presumptive” case in Fort Bend County on Wednesday.

Abbott was joined by Department of State Health Services commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D., to give update on the state’s coronavirus testing abilities, which Abbott said contributed to the quick results of the case — results which are now being tested for further confirmation with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

“First, good news: Texas now has the ability to test for COVID-19,” Abbott began. He explained that there are 10 public health labs within the group of labs with the ability of state testing for the virus.

These labs are in Lubbock, Fort Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen — they make up the “Laboratory Response Network,” according to Abbott.

Not all of the labs are online just yet, he explained, but the ones in Tyler, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen will be up and running by the end of March.

The specimens taken from the patient, who is reported to be a man in his 70s who recently returned from traveling abroad, were tested in the Houston Health Department’s laboratory and were able to be processed and produce results in less than 24 hours.

The state lab can test about 26 patients a day, while the labs in Houston and El Paso can test for about 15 patients a day. Dallas and Lubbock can test about 10 patients a day.

Once all labs are ready for testing, the Laboratory Response Network will be able to test more than 125 COVID-19 tests per day.

Abbott and Hellerstedt explained that the patient did not contract the virus while in Texas and that an investigation into who he may have come in contact with while in the U.S. is happening.

Results from the CDC are expected shortly, said Hellerstedt.

“New ability in Texas will shorten time to get results and take appropriate steps,” said Abbott.

“All Texans have the ability to slow the spread of the disease,” said Abbott. He included advice for residents to stay at home if they feel sick and practice regular personal hygiene. Abbott also emphasized community response in making sure public buildings, and places where people gather — like schools and churches — are sanitized.

The governor commended Texans, saying that overall the general public is responding “the way they should” by not panicking. Abbot urged residents to contact their doctor if you have concerns and allow medical professionals to determine diagnoses.

Just minutes after the governor concluded, Harris County Public Health announced Texas’ second and third confirmed cases of COVID-19, or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.