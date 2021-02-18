Texas food delivery driver finds home with couple during winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chelsea Timmons was dropping off her final Favor Delivery order of the day Sunday when road conditions worsened earlier than she expected.

Timmons was west of downtown Austin and planned to head home to Houston after dropping off groceries for Nina Richardson and Doug Condon.

Iced over driveway of Richardson and Condon’s home (Courtesy: Chelsea Timmons)

When she arrived at the house, she noticed the driveway was at an incline. Timmons said she tapped her breaks down the hill, but the car didn’t stop until hitting a bush in the flower bed.

“I was just grateful that my car did not hit the house.” Timmons said.

She unloaded the groceries from the car and let the couple know what happened. Richardson said they tried epsom salt, bird seeds and sand to build traction, but the car didn’t budge. Timmons tried calling AAA, but all tow trucks were being used for emergencies at the time.

When Condon and Richardson saw through the window AAA had not arrived, they asked her to stay the night.

“At some point we realized that we’re probably gonna have a houseguest for a few days, which was fine,” Condon said.

(Courtesy: Chelsea Timmons)

Timmons has spent the last five nights in their guest bedroom that has its own bathroom and a television. They come together for meals, and the dogs sleep in bed with her, Richardson said.

“They have not only helped me through the base of the storm, but since I haven’t been able to make it back home they pretty much won’t let me go,” Timmons said. “Every time I suggested it they’ve just been like, ‘Well, what will you eat? Can you make it there? Isn’t the guest room better than a Hampton Inn?’”

Since Timmons has to make a trip back to Houston, they plan to wait another day to see if the weather improves.

“If everything looks good, we will send her on her way.” Condon said.

“With a bottle of water, sandwiches and some blankets just in case.” Richardson added.