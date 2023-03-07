LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Girls & Boys Ranch is in need of new or gently used suitcases, duffle bags and backpacks of all sizes, according to a social media post. These items would be given to children in the organization to keep their personal belongings.

Their Facebook post stated that children come to them with everything they have in garbage and grocery bags. Their goal is to make a difference to their children’s self esteem by giving them a nice bag to put their belongings.

The organization stated, “During the time they are with us at Texas Girls and Boys Ranch we will make sure they have clothes, school supplies, toys, books, toiletries, etc. and when they leave us, those things are theirs to keep so we want them to have a nice bag to transport their belongings.”

Items can be dropped off at the Ranch or you can call (806) 747-3147 to arrange someone to pick them up. The Ranch said it is so grateful for the generosity of the community.