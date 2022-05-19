TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple wildfires are popping up across the State of Texas. The Mesquite Heat fire is threatening Taylor County at 9,600+ acres in size with little containment. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a response to the Texas fires Thursday.

Gov. Abbott, in a statement, said there is ongoing coordinated response to the wildfires.

Current active wildfires across Texas:

Coconut fire in Wilbarger County – 26,000 acres, 45% contained

Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County – 9,613 acres, 5% contained

Dry Branch fire in Hamilton County – 4,000 acres, 70% contained

Pope 2 fire in Schleicher County – 2,530 acres, 75% contained

Mayfield fire in San Saba County – 1,250 acres, 40% contained

Sandstone Mountain fire in Llano County – 351 acres, 75% contained

Twin Starts fire in Llano County – 250 acres, 40% contained

There are also four other fires burning across the state with fewer than 100 acres.

“A fast and coordinated response is critical in slowing the spread of wildfires, and I thank the brave first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their local communities in West and Central Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas continues to work closely with local officials to provide necessary resources to protect Texans. As we continue to monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of their local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the State of Texas has more than 500 fire personnel members actively working to put out the fires. This includes nearly 200 out-of-state fighters helping.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Taylor County and several surrounding counties. With high temperatures, high winds and dry vegetation, there is higher risk of fire.

Weather Service officials say the warning will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday for the following Big Country counties: Fisher, Nolan, Coke, Runnels, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, Callahan, and Coleman.