Texas Hemp Harvest Fest gets green light from Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners Court approved a resolution issuing a mass gathering permit for the Texas Hemp Harvest Fest on Tuesday. That festival is scheduled to happen at Carson Creek Ranch on Oct. 23.

This is the first-ever Texas Hemp Harvest Fest. Its website says there will be live music, vendors and food trucks at the event.

Like Austin City Limits Music Festival, the event will require attendees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test less than 72 hours old. They will also require temperature checks and screenings at the gate.

This is the first mass gathering permit commissioners have had to approve since the beginning of the pandemic, Tony Callaway, Travis County’s fire marshal, said.

The permit is conditional and Callaway said Travis County officials would be on-site to make sure the setup and execution of the guidelines are followed.

He said Travis County’s traffic management team, sheriff’s office and Austin Public Health had reviewed the permit submitted by the festival and all recommended it for approval.

You can read the full application submitted by the festival on Travis County Commissioner’s website.