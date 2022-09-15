HOUSTON (CW39) — Klein Forest High School has been evacuated as school officials investigate a bomb threat made by a student, Klein ISD said in a statement on Thursday morning.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Klein ISD police said a student at Klein Forest made an electronic statement that someone had a bomb on campus.

In a social media post shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, the district said a student at the school was in police custody after making a threat at the school. Students and staff at Klein Forest have been evacuated from the school while KISD police and other police departments conduct an investigation inside the school.

No bomb equipment was found at the school, the district announced. The student was arrested and was charged with a felony in making a terroristic threat, police said.

“The student has also been emergency expelled in accordance with our student code of conduct,” Klein ISD said in a social media post.

Families who want to pick up their students at this time can report to the circle drive near the baseball field at Klein Forest. Students who are outside the building are under the supervision of staff. Buses will run shortly to help pick up students.

Klein ISD announced that all afterschool activities at Klein Forest have been cancelled and that school will resume on Friday at its normal hours. Students should report to their third period class when they come to school on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, additional police presence will be on campus through the remainder of this week,” the district also said.