Texas man was pilot of plane crash in Wisconsin

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. – A fighter aircraft responded to an incident involving a single-engine plane that crashed in Oconto County, but didn’t need to use any weapons or ‘tactics’.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had a fighter aircraft respond to the incident.

NORAD said they monitored the aircraft throughout the event and did regular assessments of possible impact to citizens and ‘critical infrastructure’.

NORAD notified the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center that the plane hit the ground near Hickory Corners around 6:30 p.m.

No weapons or tactics were used, officials said.

The pilot was identified as a 67-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas. The name of the pilot has not been named, as officials need to notify the next of kin.

The investigation was ongoing. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

(Cora Seibt, Devin Willems and WFRV contributed to this report.)