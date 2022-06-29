AMARILLO, Texas (FOX 44) – The McDonald’s Corporation is thanking customers across Texas and their support over last week’s McDonald’s Uvalde Fundraiser. Over $250,000 was raised for the Uvalde community.

Local McDonald’s owner/operators donated ten percent of lunchtime sales on June 23 to two organizations – The Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

The Robb School Memorial Fund is a community fund established with the First State Bank of Uvalde to directly benefit those impacted.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio is currently serving family members from Uvalde, and they will continue to do so over the coming weeks, months and years. They have created a special fund to support those families impacted by the tragedy.

The McDonald’s Corporation says it has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods – from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make communities a better place.