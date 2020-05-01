Texas Military hosting more than 30 free mobile COVID-19 testing sites statewide this weekend

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans in rural communities looking for a COVID-19 test can find one for free at more than 30 sites around the state this weekend.
Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,200 soldiers with the Texas Military Department to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across Texas.
They have tested more than 6,500 Texans in more than 100 counties so far, with a goal to reach rural communities with limited access to COVID-19 tests.
“We can’t test everywhere at once, ” Texas Army National Guard Col. Paul Cerniauskas said. Medical directors for each region of the state identify areas that they deem need the most testing. They announce those sites 24-48 hours in advance and those sites will be active for generally one day.
“They’ll come up with their own internal prioritization over the course of a number of days: these number of test sites in sequence,” Col. Cerniauskas said.
The military-administered tests are free, but an appointment is necessary. Texans can make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.
Texans can locate the nearest COVID-19 test collection site using the Texas Division of Emergency Management map.
These troops will operate at least 33 test collection sites this weekend statewide. Click here for a complete list of sites, or by looking at the list below, organized by day and county.
Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 2):
Angelina County
Angelina County Weigh Station
14780 Hwy 59, Diboll
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Angelina County
Lufkin Convention Center
601 N 2nd St, Lufkin
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Bexar County
Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center
1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio
5-5-20 to 5-3-20
8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Blanco County
Blanco County Mobile Testing Site
505 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Coke County
West Coke County EMS Barn
801 State Hwy 208, Robert Lee
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Ector County
Odessa Coliseum Barn C
4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Ellis County
Waxahachie Sports Complex
151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Hale County
Plainview (Ollie Liner Center)
2000 S Columbia, Plainview
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Hamilton County
County Courthouse
102 N Rice St, Hamilton
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Harris County
Worthing High School
9215 Scott Street, Houston
4-29-20 to 5-3-20
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Henderson County
Fairground Complex
3344 Hwy 31 E, Athens
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Kerr County
Kroc Center
201 Holdsworth Dr, Kerrville
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Kleberg County
KlebergRecreation Hall – Kleberg County Park
501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville
5-1-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Medina County
Devine Fire Department
1419 Co Rd 5710, Devine
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Van Zandt County
Trade Center 1 South Gate Entrance
200 W Groves St., Canton
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Willacy County
Raymondville High School
419 FM 3168, Raymondville
5-1-20 to 5-2-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Taylor County
Wylie Baptist Church
6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
5-2-20 to 5-2-20
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 3):
Anderson County
Anderson County Courthouse Annex
703 N Mallard St, Palestine
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bexar County
Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center
1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio
5-5-20 to 5-3-20
8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Brooks County
Sacred Heart Parish Hall
201 W. Blucher St, Falfurrias
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m
Chambers County
White’s Park – Anahuac
222 White Park Road, Wallisville
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Coleman County
Bill Franklin Center – Rodeo Grounds
13152 Texas 206, Coleman
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Gonzales County
Waelder ISD Gym
201 US 90, Waelder
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Henderson County
Fairground Complex
3344 Hwy 31 E , Athens
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hill County
Hillsboro High School
1600 Abbott Avenue, Hillsboro
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Howard County
Trinity Baptist
1701 FM 700, Big Spring
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Kaufman County
Kaufman Central Fire Station
301 S. Madison St., Kaufman
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Kleburg County
KlebergRecreation Hall – Klebery County Park
501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville
5-1-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Liberty County
City of Liberty Fire Dept.
1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Midland County
Midland Fire Station
3103 FM 1379, Midland
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Nueces County
Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds
1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Washington County
Washington County Fairgrounds
1305 East Blue Bell Road, Brenham
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wilson County
Floresville High School
1813 Tiger Lane, Floresville
5-3-20 to 5-3-20
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.