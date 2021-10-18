Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is poised to become the latest and most populous state to tighten restrictions on transgender athletes in public high school sports.

State lawmakers on Sunday approved a measure that requires athletes to play on teams that align with the gender listed on their original birth certificate instead of their current gender identity.

The bill pushed by the Legislature’s Republican majority now goes to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.

Texas would join at least five other states that have passed similar measures in recent months and the bill may yet face legal challenges.