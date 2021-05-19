Texas Rangers investigating after 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 3-year-old child was found dead and a woman was critically injured at an apartment complex in Snyder Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the Western Crest Apartments on Avenue O around 9:30 a.m. and discovered the 3-year-old boy deceased and a 27-year-old woman, who was unconscious.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and is still working to recover. The child’s remains were sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of the woman’s or the child’s injuries but said there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Snyder Police Department with this investigation.

The following is news release from the Snyder Police Department:



On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:38 a.m., the Snyder Police Department and Scurry County were dispatched to the Western Crest Apartments in reference to a male juvenile and adult female being found unconscious. The Western Crest Apartments are located at 3901 Ave. O in Snyder, Texas. Upon arrival officials discovered a 3 year old male deceased at the scene. A 27-year-old female was transported to Cogdell Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She was subsequently transferred to an area hospital for higher level of care. The 3-year-old was transported to Lubbock for an autopsy. The Texas Rangers are assisting in this investigation and currently the Snyder Police Department believes there is no threat to the community. This is still an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

(Information from BigCountyHomepage.com)