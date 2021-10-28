Texas ranked as one of the most haunted states in the nation

TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas was ranked the ninth most haunted state – just in time for Halloween weekend! The blog movebuddha.com took into account several different factors before ranking the top 10 most haunted states in the U.S.

These factors included a spook score, which includes the number of haunted places and cemeteries by population, date of oldest town or city and the age of oldest cemetery; a creep score which includes the number of unsolved murders by population and abandoned buildings; and a boo score which includes the number of ghost towns and reported ghost sightings by population.

Texas scored a 5.8 on the spook scale, a 7.6 on the creep scale, and 6.5 on the boo scale — adding up to a final score of 8.60. Texas was tied with Indiana in the final score, ranked ahead of Missouri, and fell behind states like Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Oklahoma.

New Mexico was ranked number one.

The full blog post can be found here.