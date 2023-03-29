LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas was ranked No. 5 for student loan payback rate, according to a Broke Scholar study.

Texas was rated 7.7 out of 10 for student borrower profile score, 8.7 for salary and cost of living and 9.5 for job growth and unemployment, said the study.

According to the article, in Texas students take on the least amount of debt, have the highest job growth and have low unemployment rates.

The study compared the number of residents with a bachelor degree in each state and compared it to the average debt per borrower. In addition, the study compared the median entry level salary to the median mid-career salary in each state.

