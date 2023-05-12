FILE – Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas ranked the state with the worst drivers in the U.S., according to a Forbes study with a driving score of 100 out of 100.

Texas ranked the third highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes and the ninth highest number of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver.

In Texas, 17.24 fatal drunk driving crashes happen for every 100,000 licensed drivers, said the study. There are 1.92 fatal collisions caused by a distracted driver for every 100,000 licensed drivers.

New Mexico is ranked the state with the sixth worst drivers in the U.S., according to the study, it received a score of 78.66 out of 100. New Mexico reported the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver.