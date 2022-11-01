AUSTIN (KXAN) — Atlanta rapper Takeoff, best known for his work in the rap trio Migos, died after a shooting in Houston Tuesday morning, his attorney confirmed to NBC News.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

The rapper’s death sparked lots of reactions, as many in the rap community took to social media to share their condolences.

Texas-born singer Ciara shared on an Instagram Story “Rest in Paradise @yrntakeoff. This is absolutely heart breaking. Gone too soon.”

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted about the shooting that happened in his city.

“Young men of color are killing themselves. They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead. Who do we blame?,” Turner wrote. “Activists, rappers, family members, Faith leaders must confront this reality. This cannot be our future when our young are dying young.”

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts,” Houston-born rapper Lecrae wrote. “Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss.”

El Paso singer Khalid wrote on Twitter “RIP Takeoff.”

Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III said on Twitter, “Rest In Peace to Takeoff. Praying for his family.”

South By Southwest shared a statement about Takeoff’s death on Twitter: “The SX community will forever remember @Migos’s performances at #SXSW in 2015 and 2017. We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of influential rapper @1YoungTakeoff. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans. 🖤”

More rappers, leaders and celebrities across the county also shared comments on Takeoff’s death.

Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to write “It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth” with a photo of him and Migos.

Rapper Gucci Mane tweeted Tuesday “R.I.P.” He collaborated with Migos several times, including on the 2017 song “I Get the Bag.”

Kid Cudi said “RIP Takeoff” on Twitter.

Singer SZA wrote on Twitter “This Takeoff s— so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand.”

Rapper Ja Rule said, “Rip Takeoff… this s— has to STOP… sending love to friends and family” on Twitter.

Singer Kelly Rowland said in an Instagram story along with a photo of Takeoff, “Keeping his family In my prayers!!! There are no words…”

On Instagram, actress Keke Palmer wrote “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible.”

American wrestler Ric Flair shared a photo of him and Migos on Twitter with the caption “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff!” Later, wrestler Mike Tyson wrote on Twitter “Sick about @1YoungTakeoff . I met him a few times and was such a bright light. May he shine eternally now.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted “#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care.”

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, said it was a sad day for the music community.

“With Migos, Takeoff created a signature sound that broke boundaries and rapidly influenced the musical landscape,” Mason’s statement said. “We’re so lucky to have witnessed his artist and the significant contributions he made to our industry in his 28 years.”

Note: This article has been updated with additional comments.