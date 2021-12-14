Texas school district offers staff $100 incentive to get COVID-19 booster shot

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Employees at some Texas schools could get an extra $100 if they get the COVID-19 booster shot.

The San Marcos Board of Trustees approved a one-time stipend during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Employees at San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District were offered an incentive of $100 to get their COVID-19 boosters.

This was the second time the Texas district offered an incentive to employees. The first incentive was for $250.

Based on data presented to the school board, about 82% of SMCISD staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

