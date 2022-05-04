BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District, in conjunction with local law enforcement, continues to investigate the stabbing which occurred at Belton High School yesterday.

The district says the Belton community is devastated to lose Jose Ramirez, Jr.

Administrators are working with the Belton Police Department to ensure students are able to return to school as swiftly and safely as possible. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as the investigation continues.

The district is partnering with community services, as well as its own counseling staff, to appropriately meet the needs of students and staff as they cope with these events.

The district will share additional information, including a decision about holding school for Belton High School, later on Wednesday. Its primary goal is to take care of students, staff, and community.