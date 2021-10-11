Texas sets record for domestic violence-related deaths in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Domestic violence-related deaths in Texas hit a record high in 2020, according to a report released by a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims.

The Texas Council on Family Violence reported that 228 men and women were killed by partners last year. That number is 23% higher than the number recorded in 2019.

In any emergency situation, please call 911. If you or a loved one needs resources or help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-787-3224 or visit their website.

Additional stress due to the pandemic, increased isolation due to stay at home orders, job loss and childcare issues were linked to an increase in violence in people’s homes.

Another main finding from the report showed twice as many victims were killed with a firearm, which accounted for 67% of all homicides.

Nearly half of all victims tried to seek help or end the relationship. Experts report this is one of the most dangerous times for people in this situation.

Resources

Advocates say survivors and victims of domestic violence benefit greatly from having a trusted support system around them.

It’s often people experiencing domestic violence that are isolated from friends and family.

Information on the National Domestic Violence Hotline website says their advocates are available 24/7 by phone and to live chat to discuss any situation about how you or someone you know can get help.

Their resources include tips on intervening if you witness domestic violence, safety planning for friends and family of those who might be experiencing domestic violence, if a loved one is the one who is being abusive and what to do if you’re asked for help.