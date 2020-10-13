Texas shatters voter registration numbers, estimated 3 Million new voters registered

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the start of early voting, the Secretary of State reported a net of 1.3 million Texans have registered to vote since November 2018 and 1.9 million have registered since November 2016. With natural changes in the voting rolls, the Texas Democratic Party estimates nearly 3 million new voters have been added since 2016.

More information about the changing electorate in Texas can be found here.

Listed below is the net new registrants since 2016 and 2018:

Total Suspense Active October 12, 2020 16,917,486 1,702,308 15,215,448 January 2020 16,102,947 1,726,395 14,376,552 November 2018 15,793,257 1,879,611 13,913,646 November 2016 15,101,087 1,692,607 13,408,480

Since September 1, here are the counties that have seen the highest amount of added voters to the voting rolls:

Harris 55,044 Dallas 32,736 Bexar 24,501 Collin 22,022 Denton 19,593 Tarrant 17,983 Travis 17,466

The main takeaway, estimated from the reported numbers, is that 1 in 5 voters in Texas may be first time Texas voters.

More information and resources about voting in Texas can be found at Your Local Election HQ at MyHighPlains.com.