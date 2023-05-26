LUBBOCK, Texas – Maj. Phillip Mammen of Midland has been staying at Covenant hospital in Lubbock for about a month awaiting a Kidney donation, said his daughter Meesha Mammen.

Mammen was rushed to the hospital in 2021 while on deployment at the border doing Operation Lone Star. Mammen was serving on his 13th mission, providing clinical services to the indigent and those in need of medical help, said a press release.

The company commander, Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Brigade expected his symptoms were due to excessive heat exposure and dehydration, but Mammen was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

The 16-year State Guard Service Member did not let his diagnosis stop him. Mammen continued to go on a few deployments, went to a wedding and even continued to be a volunteer firefighter, said Meesha.

Mammen is on hemodialysis at Covenant. He is regaining his strength and his lab results go up and down everyday, said Meesha. She plans to get married in September and hopes her dad will be well enough to walk her down the aisle.

Meesha describes her dad as an “energizer bunny” and “very type-A.” She says that “considering his situation, he is in good spirits.”

Those interested in donating can reach out to Methodist Transplant Hospital in San Antonio (210-567-5777), UT Southwestern Medical Center Transplant Services Center in Dallas (214-648-2609) or Baylor Scott and White in Dallas/Ft. Worth (210-820-0111). Callers should express they are interested in a direct donation to Maj. Mammen.

For more information, go to https://www.donatelifetexas.org