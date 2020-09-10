Texas teachers union launches COVID-19 website to track cases in schools

A teacher and students participate in Ector County ISD’s first day of school on Aug. 12, 2020. Some students returned in-person, while others participated remotely. (Nexstar Photo/Marco Ramirez)

This article has been updated to reflect the correct time of the press conference.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas American Federation of Teachers is launching a new website to track COVID-19 cases, deaths and unsafe working conditions in Texas schools.

The tracker, developed in a partnership between Texas AFT and national nonprofit United for Respect, will allow teachers, school employees and community members to report key COVID-19 data.

Users will be able to search by district and campus and see reports on a map of Texas, according to a media advisory from Texas AFT.

The Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of State Health Services officially announced the creation of a state-run COVID-19 case-tracking system for public schools last month, with a commitment to “publicly report data on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools starting in September.”

Those agencies have not released any follow-up details on the timeline for public reporting of the data, and it is unclear how that data will be publicly displayed.

The unveiling of the Texas AFT is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time.