LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Wednesday the homecoming game against Kansas State is now sold out of its primary ticket inventory. The event that’s set for October 14 will make Texas Tech’s fourth sellout football game of the season.

The university saw its stadium at full capacity with 56,200 fans during the home opener on September 9 against Oregon. The Jones At&T stadium will be at full capacity again on September 16 against Tarelton and on September 30 for Texas Tech’s Big 12 game against Houston.

Texas Tech only has tickets for the November 2 game against TCU and the November 18 game against UCF, said the university. Tickets can be purchased at TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Texas Tech’s single-game sellouts for each of its first four home games do not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body, Texas Tech said.