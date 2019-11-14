Texas Tech baseball team volunteering at High Point Village

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from High Point Village:



On Monday, November 18, the Texas Tech baseball team will be spending the afternoon volunteering at High Point Village. From 2:30 – 4:00 PM the team will be helping out in different classrooms with High Point’s Villagers (individuals with intellectual disabilities), playing games, and participating in other activities.

“We are so excited to have the baseball team at High Point,” said Volunteer Coordinator Katie Crump. “It’s always amazing to have Texas Tech Athletics out here to volunteer and learn more about what we do.”

Last month, High Point Village hosted student-athletes from the football team for a special volunteer day. Once baseball team officials heard about the community service opportunities available at High Point Village, they knew immediately that they wanted to get involved and could not wait to come visit the organization.

This volunteer day will be an opportunity for the baseball team to fellowship and build relationships with the Villagers, learn more about High Point Village’s mission and purpose, and get even more involved in the local community.

(News release from High Point Village)