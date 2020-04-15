Texas Tech football bolsters offensive line depth with veteran Wofford transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Tech football program added some depth on the offensive line with the transfer of former Wofford offensive tackle Josh Burger.
At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Burger started for two seasons at Wofford and should be in line to compete for a starting job with the Red Raiders. During his time with the Terriers, Burger amassed nearly 300 knockdowns, according to 247 sports.
Texas Tech wasn’t the only program looking at the graduate transfer. He also had offers from Indiana University and University of South Florida.
All signs point to the idea that the veteran lineman is ready to make the jump from FCS competition to FBS competition.