LUBBOCK, Texas — President Biden was set to announce on Thursday Texas Tech graduate and Air Force general Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff according to a report from the Associated Press.

Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October. Brown was scheduled to announce his pick at an event on Thursday afternoon.

“CQ is absolutely superb and I am looking forward to a speedy confirmation,” Milley said at a Pentagon news conference.

Brown if confirmed would make it the first time the Pentagon’s top two posts were held by African Americans, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the top civilian leader. Brown would not be the first African American to be the chairmen as the late Army Gen. Colin Powell holds that distinction.

Brown was also a distinguished ROTC graduate from Texas Tech University in 1984. He is widely viewed in military circles as a frontrunner for the chairmanship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report