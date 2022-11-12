LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech moved a step closer to bowl eligibility with Saturday’s 43-28 win over Kansas but loses its defensive standout in the process.

Senior defensive end Tyree Wilson exited the game in the third quarter with a lower right leg injury. Wilson was helped off the field before being carted to the football training facility. He would return to the sidelines later in the third quarter with a boot and on crutches.

Quarterback Tyler Shough got the start and went 4-for-4 for 43 yards on the first drive. Donovan Smith would cap the possession with a six-yard touchdown run to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Kansas needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard. Jason Bean connected with Jared Casey for a 66-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

After a Trey Wolff field goal to make it 10-7 Texas Tech, the Red Raiders offense went to work on the ground. Cam’Ron Valdez picked up 35 yards on five straight carries, and Sarodorick Thompson finished the drive on the next play with a 36-yard touchdown to make it 17-7. The 17 points are the most in the first quarter this season for Texas Tech.

The second quarter would start like the first. After a defensive stop, the offense marched down the field on a 12-play scoring drive. Shough found Mason Tharp for the one-yard touchdown and a 24-7 advantage. Shough finished 20-for-33 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown.

After a missed field goal and turnover on downs on their previous two possession, the Jayhawks returned to the endzone when Bean scrambled 16 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-14 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders would go three and out on the next drive, and Kansas would take advantage.

Devin Neal broke free for a 63-yard gain into the Texas Tech red zone. Two plays later, Bean would complete a three-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm to make it 24-21 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders would regain the momentum right before the half. Kosi Eldridge intercepted a Bean pass with 13 seconds left. After a 35-yard completion to Trey Cleveland, Wolff nailed a 51-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 27-21 lead at the break.

After a 7:05 drive to start the second half, Kansas was unable to come away with points when Jacob Borcila missed his second field goal of the night.

After forcing Kansas to punt for the first time in the game in the middle of the third quarter, the Red Raiders offense used a 10-play drive that extended into the fourth quarter to grow their lead. Shough scored on a nine-yard rushing touchdown, and after a failed two-point conversion to Red Raiders were ahead 33-21.

Kansas would make a late push in the fourth quarter. Ben found Quentin Skinner in the back of the endzone, and the receiver was able to get a foot inbounds for the score to make it 33-28.

Wolff would hit his third field goal of the game with 4:19 remaining to give the Red Raiders a 36-28 lead.

The defense would force its second turnover of the game on the Jayhawks’ next possession. Jesiah Pierre knocked the ball free while sacking Bean, and Jaylon Hutchings recovered the fumble inside the Kansas 10-yard line.

Tahj Brooks would ice the victory with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 43-28. He was the fourth different Red Raider to score a rushing touchdown in the game.

With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 5-1 at home. It is the first season of five or more home wins since 2009.

Texas Tech needs one win in its final two games to become bowl eligible.

The Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) hit the road to face Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Ames.