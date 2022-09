LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+.

Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10.

Texas Tech is 9-13 in the all-time series with Kansas State. The Wildcats have won the last six meetings.

The Red Raiders (2-1) open up Big 12 play against Texas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stadium.