LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008.

Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and the Red Raiders win it with a Trey Wolff field goal to end a six-game home losing streak to the Longhorns.

Texas took no time to find the endzone on the first series of the game. Hudson Card capped a three-play drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to running back Keilan Robinson for the 7-0 Texas lead.

Texas Tech converted two fourth downs on the next drive, including a four-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith to tie the game the game at 7-7.

Texas settled for a 40-yard field goal after Tony Bradford ended the Longhorn drive with a sack.

Aided by a Texas pass interference penalty on 3rd & 26, Texas Tech jumped in front on a Smith touchdown pass to Tahj Brooks to give the Red Raiders a 14-10 lead with 12:06 left in the second quarter.

Texas’ next drive came to an end when Reggie Pearson picked off a Card pass for his second interception of the season.

The Longhorns would regain the lead when Xavier Worthy snuck behind the secondary and caught a 39-yard pass for a touchdown to make it 17-14.

Texas would add to its lead with a Bijan Robinson touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the half to go ahead 24-14.

Texas Tech was stopped on fourth down on its own 40-yard line to start the third quarter, but the defense would hold its ground. Texas turned it over on downs when Roschon Johnson was stopped for no gain on 4th & 2 from Texas Tech’s 32-yard line.

Texas Tech would settle for a 27-yard Trey Wolff field goal after 15-play, 59-yard drive to make it 24-17.

The Longhorns running game woke up on the next Texas drive. Card converted a 3rd & 10 with a 22-yard run then Robinson scored from 40-yards out to put Texas up 31-17.

The Red Raiders would get the tight ends involved on their next drive. Baylor Cupp had a 24-yard reception and Mason Tharp added a 13-yard gain to get Texas Tech down to the one-yard line. Sarodorick Thompson would punch it in from there to make it a 31-24 game.

Texas Tech would get inside the Texas 10-yard line on a 35-yard pass to Trey Cleveland, but the drive would end with no points. Texas stopped Smith on 4th and goal from the three-yard line to force the turnover on downs with 10:18 left in the game.

The defense would force a Texas punt from its own endzone setting a short field for the offense.

Smith converted the Red Raider’s fifth conversion on fourth down to keep the drive alive and on the next play he connected with Cupp for a 19-yard touchdown. The score would tie the game up at 31-31.

Trey Wolff nailed a 45-yard field goal with :21 seconds left but it was too much time for Texas.

The Longhorns completed two quick passes and Bert Auburn forced overtime with a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

The Red Raiders continue Big 12 play against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Manhattan. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. at Big 12 Now/ESPN+.