LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s game at Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1. The network designation will be made after Saturday.

Texas Tech is coming off a 37-34 overtime win over No. 22 Texas. The Red Raiders improved to 3-1 with the win. Oklahoma State was off last Saturday but the 9th-ranked Cowboys open Big 12 play at No. 16 Baylor this Saturday.

Texas Tech is 23-23-3 in the all-time series with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys won last year’s game 23-0 in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan to face Kansas State at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.