LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Owen, a professor from the Texas Tech Department of Physics and Astronomy, was awarded a grant to uncover and confirm additional types of gravitational waves, said a press release.

The three-year grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Owen to learn more about the different types of gravitational waves, which will lay important groundwork for the future.

“The best-case scenario would be that we find one or more of these new gravitational-wave signals in the next year or so,” Owen said. “That would be great because it would give us the opportunity to further understand how neutron stars live in the universe and how they evolve. These new kinds of waves would tell us things the current signals don’t.”

Part of Owen’s research will be done with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory Scientific Collaboration, a community dedicated to studying and expanding knowledge about gravitational waves.

Owen’s research will be connected to the current work of a colleague in the same department, Alessandra Corsi, said the press release.